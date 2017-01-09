Will State Rep. Dawnna Dukes show up to the 1st day of session?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Will she or won’t she? That’s the question everyone is asking after State Rep. Dawnna Dukes informed Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore that she won’t be stepping down from her seat after all. Moore told KXAN News over the weekend that Dukes’ lawyers informed her of the lawmaker’s decision Friday afternoon.

In September, Dukes, D-Austin, announced she would resign her seat on Jan. 10, 2017, if she were to be re-elected in November, which happened. She said before the election that she was stepping down because of health issues relating to a car crash from 2013. She was basically absent from the 2015 legislative session, saying health issues from the accident caused her to miss days at work.

But, she also faces an investigation into whether or not she used public resources for private purposes. The Texas Rangers said they finished investigating the case and handed their paperwork over to the DA’s Office for review, but that was all under DA Rosemary Lehmberg. Now that Moore has taken over, she says she is scheduled to meet with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday to get briefed on their investigation into Dukes. Dukes has hired a Houston law firm to represent her in connection with the investigation.

While Dukes’ name placard is still on her door, it is not known if she’ll be there. KXAN News has reached out to her for comment in regards to her decision but she has not issued a response.

People who are vying for House District 46 all appear to still be moving forward with their campaigns amid the news that Dukes won’t be resigning. Former Austin Mayor Pro-Tem Sheryl Cole’s campaign office sent out an advisory Monday afternoon stating “Dukes has made few public appearances or statements, other than to confirm to the media that she will no longer be honoring her pledge.” Cole plans to hold a news conference on the changes Tuesday afternoon.

Chito Vela also sent out an advisory for his official campaign kickoff, which is scheduled for Thursday. In his message, he says, “East Austin needs a progressive voice that will fight for the interests of working class voters.”