VIDEO: Deer stuck on ice for hours finally rescued

SIMSBURY, CT (WCMH) — A small deer was rescued Monday after it was seen struggling to make it back to land after getting stuck on ice.

A couple coyotes chased the female deer onto the ice, Simsbury’s animal control officer Mark Rudewicz told NBC Connecticut.

According to officers in the area, the deer was at one point in the water before making it to solid ice. It was then unable to get any further without assistance.

At one point, rescuers were going to try to get to the deer, but later said the ice was too thin. They told NBC Connecticut they hoped the deer would regain her strength and make it to the side of the riverbank on her own.

Eventually, an animal rights group arrived on scene and threw dirt on the ice to try to provide traction for the animal. When that didn’t work, three rescuers eventually tied themselves to trees and made their way onto the ice. They were able to haul the animal onto the riverbank using ropes and a blanket.