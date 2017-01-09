Trump aide suggests Meryl Streep misused Globes platform

Associated Press Published:
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points towards guests during an campaign event with employees at Trump National Doral, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points towards guests during an campaign event with employees at Trump National Doral, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top aide to Donald Trump says actress Meryl Streep should have supported the president-elect instead of denouncing him from the stage of the Golden Globes.

Kellyanne Conway told “Fox and Friends” Monday that she’s “concerned that somebody with a platform like Meryl Streep’s is inciting people’s worst instincts.”

Streep did not mention Trump by name. But she criticized the president-elect’s “performance” as a presidential candidate, especially his apparent mocking of a disabled New York Times reporter during the campaign. Trump has denied that. He fired back on Twitter that Streep, who backed Democrat Hillary Clinton, is an “over-rated” actress.

Conway said of Streep: “I really wish she would have stood up last night and said, `I didn’t like the election results but he is our president and we’re going to support him.”‘

Donald Trump and his Cabinet picks are preparing to face public questioning over their business conflicts, their approach to Russia and other issues during a critical week of confirmation hearings and the president-elect’s first news conference in nearly six months.

Trump is less than two weeks away from taking office, but has yet to lay out how he intends to disengage himself from his global business interests.

