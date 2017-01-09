Top Trends in Hair for 2017

A new year means new triends, especially for your hair. Celebrity Hair Stylist Pepper Pastor dropped by with the low down on looking good. With 2017, we’re moving away from the big bold color and more toward softer pops of color. Clip-in extensions are a great way to add temporary color for a look that’s on trend, but with less commitment. Another look that will be big this year for shorter styles is the mid-length cut that hits between the chin and shoulder. For this look, Pepper showed us how to create an accordion wave using a flat iron. For the last look, we went for the icon of this season with the long, smooth, head-hugging style. For this look, she showed us how to use a clip and thread to secure the hair for an updated updo that doesn’t require a million bobbie pins. You can find out more at pepperpastor.com or follow on social media.

