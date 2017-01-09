Police: Intoxicated man severely injures woman in hit, run assault

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is suffering from massive head trauma after an intoxicated man crashed into her vehicle and fled the scene on Jan. 7, according to the affidavit.

Edgar Orlando Camateco-Mercado, 22, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid and intoxication assault after the incident. Witnesses told police they saw Camateco-Mercado driving a Chevy Tahoe at high speeds without the headlights on around 9 p.m. approaching the intersection at Johnny Morris Road and Giles Road. The intersection had flashing red lights, which the witnesses said Camateco-Mercado drove straight through and hit a Dodge Journey.

Spinning out of control, the Tahoe then hit a Toyota sitting at the red light on Giles Road. The affidavit states, other drivers witnessed Camateco-Mercado immediately get out of the Tahoe and hide beer bottles before running off down the service road.

Two passengers in Camateco-Mercado’s car told police they met with him to buy marijuana. They said he was in possession of an ounce of marijuana.

The driver of the Dodge Journey was severely injured and is still unable to breathe on her own as surgeons are trying to control the swelling in her brain. Police say it is possible she won’t survive.

Officers were able to find Camateco-Mercado hiding in a nearby dumpster. He broke his flip phone in half and said “I ain’t no snitch” as he was approached by police.

Investigators noted that Camateco-Mercado had a strong smell of alcohol and slurred speech. While he was in custody at the scene, officers said he fell over while sitting on the ground. Methamphetamines and marijuana were found inside and surrounding the Tahoe.

Camateco-Mercado is being held on a $1 million bond at the Travis County Jail.