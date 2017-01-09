Oil tycoon Pickens ‘resting’ after suffering mini-stroke

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2015 file photo, T. Boone Pickens appears on the Fox Business Network, in New York. Pickens is recovering after suffering a mini-stroke last month, Jay Rosser, Pickens' chief of staff said in an email Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. The mini-stroke happened a few days before Christmas and Pickens was hospitalized for a few days. In a tweet he sent out on Monday, the 88-year-old Pickens said that this will be "another 'Old Man Makes a Comeback' story." (AP Photo/Richard Drew File)
DALLAS (AP) – Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens is recovering after suffering a mini-stroke last month. Jay Rosser, Pickens’ chief of staff, said in an email Monday the mini-stroke happened a few days before Christmas and Pickens was hospitalized for a few days.

In a tweet he sent out on Monday, the 88-year-old Pickens said that this will be “another ‘Old Man Makes a Comeback’ story.” Pickens says he plans on a reduced schedule over the next three months.

Rosser says Pickens’ speech was affected by the mini-stroke, but not severely, and he is undergoing daily speech therapy.

Rosser said that Pickens, who made his fortune as a Texas oil producer but has also championed alternative energy forms, worked all last week and was back in the office this week.

