Missing Houston girl found during traffic stop in Louisiana

MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy found a missing Texas girl during a traffic stop.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a deputy stopped a car on Friday near Mandeville because it was traveling with its high beams on.

The deputy discovered that a girl in the vehicle had been reported missing from Houston on Thursday.

Authorities say three undocumented men from Guatemala were also inside the vehicle. They were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Deputies were working with Houston police to get the girl back to Texas.

Sheriff Randy Smith says investigators are not yet sure why the girl was with the men. No criminal charges were immediately filed.