Manhunt underway for man suspected of killing Orlando police officer

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A manhunt is underway in Orlando after an on-duty police officer was gunned down and killed.

Authorities say Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was shot in the parking lot of a Walmart store on Monday morning.

The man suspected of killing her, Markeith Loyd, is on the run. “He should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Orlando Police Chief John Mina.

Monday morning’s deadly shooting also led to the death of another member of law enforcement. An Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy was killed in a crash while pursuing Loyd. The name of the deputy has not yet been released.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Markeith Loyd to call them. Loyd is also suspected in the deadly shooting of his pregnant girlfriend last month.

The Orlando law enforcement community is mourning the deaths of the officer and deputy.

“Debra Clayton is a hero and she gave her life protecting the community that she loves. She will be dearly missed,” said Orlando Police Chief John Mina.

Mina said that Master Sgt. Clayton was married and left behind two children. “She was extremely committed to our youth and the community,” said Mina.

The shooting on Monday happened around 7:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart on Princeton Street in Orlando.

Thirteen Orange County schools were placed in a precautionary lock down due to the shooting.