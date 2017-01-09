Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick halts rumors he will run for Governor

By Published: Updated:
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Nexstar Photo)
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Nexstar Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is trying to stop speculation that he will run for another office in 2018.

Patrick says there have been rumors floating around that he would run for several new positions. Some of the rumors have said that he would join the Trump administration, run against Senator Ted Cruz or run against Governor Greg Abbott in 2018.

However, the Lieutenant Governor says that is not true. He wrapped up a news conference in downtown Austin around 11:15 a.m. on Monday saying he will run again for his current office next year.

“All of it has been a nothing more than someone’s pipe dream, some speculation based on no facts,” said Patrick.

Patrick also announced he would endorse Governor Abbott is he chooses to run again next year.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s