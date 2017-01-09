Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick halts rumors he will run for Governor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is trying to stop speculation that he will run for another office in 2018.

Patrick says there have been rumors floating around that he would run for several new positions. Some of the rumors have said that he would join the Trump administration, run against Senator Ted Cruz or run against Governor Greg Abbott in 2018.

However, the Lieutenant Governor says that is not true. He wrapped up a news conference in downtown Austin around 11:15 a.m. on Monday saying he will run again for his current office next year.

“All of it has been a nothing more than someone’s pipe dream, some speculation based on no facts,” said Patrick.

Patrick also announced he would endorse Governor Abbott is he chooses to run again next year.