How to Take Your Basic Burger to the Next Level

Chef Adrian Mora came by the studio to show us how to make their bacon, shrimp and short rib burger with chipotle aioli. He started with a patty that’s ground in house with short rib, brisket and chuck, then added in shrimp to the pan to help pick up some of the flavor in the patty. He then added carmelized onions to the pan. He topped the patty with shrimp and added a slice of cheese to let it melt in the pan. The made an aioli using a combination of mayo with mustard, ketchup and reconstituted chipotle peppers. After that, just build the burger and enjoy! Dine Restaraunt and Bar is located inside the Radisson Hotel on East Cesar Chavez.Go to dineradissonaustin.com for more information or call 512-478-2991.

