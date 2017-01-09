How to Make the Cloak of Feathers Cocktail

Kuneho beverage director and general manager Andrew Grenz dropped by to make a drink that I love already just by the name….the Cloak of Feathers. It’s a cocktail that will give us all the tropical feels on these crisp winter days like a winter version of a spiked Arnold Palmer. It features coconut oil washed dark rum, five spice, kombucha, maple, lime and bitters. At Kuneho, they’re a Japanese-inspired restaurant with influences from around the world. Kuneho is on east 6th Street. Go to kunehoATX.com or call 512-436-9626 for more information.

