Get your driving safety message on Austin's digital billboards

By Published:
Digital roadway messages from city of Austin. (City of Austin)
Digital roadway messages from city of Austin. (City of Austin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin is looking for a few good messages to display on their digital roadway message boards.

Starting Jan. 9 through Feb. 10, Austinites are urged to come up with clever driving and safety tips that the city can display on the boards that are located along major city roads. The winning messages will be displayed on the signs.

Submissions should be focused on safety initiatives, traffic laws or a common road condition that drivers should know about. You may use commonly used abbreviations and shorthand but avoid any profanity or inappropriate material. Bonus points for local cultural references such as live music, barbeque or hometown heroes.

How many characters can you use? You get up to two alternating panels of text with up to three lines of text per panel and a maximum of 14 characters per line.

Here are some laws and safety campaigns that you can craft your message around:

  • Austin’s Hands-Free Ordinance – Keep your hands off your phone and on the wheel
  • Vision Zero – Austin’s plan to end traffic fatalities by 2025
  • ATD’s Don’t Block the Box initiative – Don’t pull into a backed-up intersection
  • End the Streak (the Texas Department of Transportation’s traffic fatality mitigation campaign)
  • Notifications about lane closures, construction and detours
  • Reminders to watch out for motorcycles, cyclists and pedestrians
  • Reminders to exercise caution in school zones
  • Reminders not to drink and drive
  • Reminders to buckle up
  • Reminders to use a blinker before turning or changing lanes

Contestants can submit their ideas to AustinMobility@austintexas.gov or tweet them to @AustinMobility using the #ontheroadATX

