Free fun in Austin week of Jan. 9 through 15

KXAN staff Published:
Austin skyline (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Lamir Yaj)
Austin skyline (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Lamir Yaj)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From family movie night to a snake puppet show, here are some free events going on this week from our friends at Free Fun in Austin.

  1. Family Movie Night: Finding Dory — If you missed Finding Dory in theaters or just want to see if again, you can on Tuesday for family movie night. The movie starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Twin Oaks Public Library on South 5th Street.
  2. Happy Birthday, Snake Puppet Show — The Round Rock Public Library’s Snake Rockssanne turns 20 this month. You can celebrate this week with a fun puppet show. There are shows on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
  3. Free noon concert — Take a quick lunch break on Thursday and catch some music. Artina McCain will be playing the piano at the Central Presbyterian Church on East 8th Street at noon.
  4. Night Crafters: Make Keychains — If crafting is your thing, you can make keychains on Thursday at the Old Quarry Library on Village Center Drive. It is for adults only from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  5. MLK Day Film Screenings — Next Monday is Martin Luther King day, but on Friday you can watch different films about the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. Movies like King – Go Beyond the Dream to Discover the Man, Eyes on the Prize, and The Promised Land will be showing from 11 to 5 p.m. at the Boyd Vance Theater at the George Washington Carver Museum.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s