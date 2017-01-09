Free fun in Austin week of Jan. 9 through 15

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From family movie night to a snake puppet show, here are some free events going on this week from our friends at Free Fun in Austin.

Family Movie Night: Finding Dory — If you missed Finding Dory in theaters or just want to see if again, you can on Tuesday for family movie night. The movie starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Twin Oaks Public Library on South 5th Street. Happy Birthday, Snake Puppet Show — The Round Rock Public Library’s Snake Rockssanne turns 20 this month. You can celebrate this week with a fun puppet show. There are shows on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Free noon concert — Take a quick lunch break on Thursday and catch some music. Artina McCain will be playing the piano at the Central Presbyterian Church on East 8th Street at noon. Night Crafters: Make Keychains — If crafting is your thing, you can make keychains on Thursday at the Old Quarry Library on Village Center Drive. It is for adults only from 6 to 7:30 p.m. MLK Day Film Screenings — Next Monday is Martin Luther King day, but on Friday you can watch different films about the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. Movies like King – Go Beyond the Dream to Discover the Man, Eyes on the Prize, and The Promised Land will be showing from 11 to 5 p.m. at the Boyd Vance Theater at the George Washington Carver Museum.