Falling gas prices means smaller Texas budget for lawmakers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State lawmakers will have less money to spend as the new legislative session gets underway on Tuesday.

The state Comptroller’s office released their estimate of how much money they can budget for. On Monday morning, Comptroller Glenn Hager said state lawmakers will have $104.9 billion over the next two years.

While that seems like a lot of money, it is nearly a $10 billion drop from 2015’s $113 billion estimate for the last legislative session. One reason for the drop in revenue is because of gas prices dropping.

Hager said the actual amount of revenue available over the last two years was $5 billion less than expected. However, lawmakers won’t need to find a way to make it up this session due to a surplus from the last session in 2015.

Even though it’s a drop from the last session’s budget, the announcement means the state of Texas has the second largest amount of money available. In 2005, the state had $64.7 billion to spend. The budget rose to $82 billion in 2007 and dropped during the “Great Recession” before it jumped to more than $100 billion in 2013.

