Body found in vehicle near Del Valle identified

By Published:
The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found inside a vehicle near Del Valle on Jan. 7, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found inside a vehicle near Del Valle on Jan. 7, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities have identified the body that was found inside a vehicle along State Highway 71 in Del Valle Saturday morning as 29-year-old Cesadio Rodriguez.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says Rodriguez’ body was found around 11 a.m. in a car that was parked on the grass at the intersection of SH 71 and Doctor Scott Road. Friends and family tell police Rodriguez had been living in his car for the past month and had several health issues.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, two days before his body was found, a TCSO deputy was called to check on the welfare of two people inside a car. The two men inside the car told the deputy they were well and did not need help.

Rodriguez’ cause of death ruling is pending toxicology results.

 

