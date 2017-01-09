Beer sales huge on UT game days

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alcohol sales are up at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and the drink of choice is beer for many Longhorn fans.

During six home games this past year, more than $3.1 million was brought in from alcohol sales. The university has only been selling beer and wine since 2015.

This past year, the most alcohol was sold at the Notre Dame game in September. Some of the best sellers included Miller Lite, which sold more than 24,000 bottles, and not far behind was Coors Light at more than 22,000 bottles.

Independence Brewing Company was one of the top local craft beer available at DKR. The brewery even noticed that last year their sales at the stadium went up more than a 100 percent.

“I was so excited to be able to start selling at UT, it’s my alma mater, and just being able to sell beer to alumni and fellow students was pretty awesome,” said Amy Cartwright who is president and co-founder of Independence Brewing Company. “Places like the stadium or Circuit of Americas are really just now catering more and more to what people are looking for… and people really want to know where their beer comes from.”

UT police said Monday afternoon that despite the spike in sales, officer are making fewer alcohol-related arrests inside the stadium. In 2014, they arrested 18 people inside the stadium, compared to 2016 with 11 arrests.

A UT spokesperson said the money from alcohol sales goes into a general athletics fund which is used for scholarships and also university operations.