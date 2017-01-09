Austin police officer fired for breaking into ex-girlfriend’s house

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Officer Michael Stone has been indefinitely suspended from the force after an investigation uncovered that he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and then lied about it.

A memo from the Austin Police Department says Stone was dating a fellow police officer out of Kyle who broke up with him in July 2016. In the days following their break-up, Stone attempted to contact the woman, who did not respond to any of his messages.

Worrying for her safety, Stone reached out to another officer who forwarded him a picture of his ex-girlfriend with another man posted on Facebook. Stone texted his friend back saying “[Expletive] I’m going to lose my [expletive].”

Hours later Stone arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s house, which he later told investigators was a welfare check. While they did not live together, Stone knew the alarm codes for her house and was able to get inside the garage to bust open a door leading into the home. The woman and Stone had an argument in her utility room before he left.

Through deleted text messages and conversations with the female officer, investigators determined that Stone’s intentions to enter the house were not true. APD concluded that Stone broke into the house “out of jealously as he suspected she was seeing someone else.” Stone also told police the door was already damaged; however, it was later discovered that he paid his ex $200 to replace the door.

Internal Affairs investigators determined that Stone returned to his ex’s house in August. Stone claimed he was asking her neighbor about a vehicle collision, however, the neighbor had called 911 to report him in his ex’s backyard.

According to the memo, while texting with his friend, Stone stated “I could care less about APD.” Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley said this showed he had no care or appreciation for the discredit his actions would bring to the force. Furthermore, Manley wrote, Stone accepted no responsibility for this actions. Manley believed Officer Stone intentionally tried to mislead investigators and failed to tell the department about the incident.

He has 10 days from Monday to appeal the decision with the Director of Civil Services. City records show Stone has been with the department since February 2011.