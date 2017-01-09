Austin groups defending locals against Trump’s immigration policies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Texas groups say they plan to resist Donald Trump’s immigration policies here locally.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Grassroots Leadership, the Austin Sanctuary Network and the group ICE Out of Austin are holding a news conference Monday morning. They will talk about plans to defend people against deportation and how local and state policies can help their cause.

The immigration allies say the new Trump administration is fueled by hate and is quick to attack inherent human rights. Together they plan to build a foundation of resistance to impact policies and change.

The conference will announce their plans for Deportation Defense and Sanctuary in the Streets at 8:30 a.m. at Grassroots Leadership, located at 2301 E Cesar Chavez St.

Also on Trump’s immigration plan is to build a border wall along the Texas — Mexico border. Texas Democrats do not want a wall, but if Trump follows through on that campaign promise, some lawmakers expect Texas to divert some of the $800 million the state is spending on border security to other priorities, like education and the child welfare system.

In Austin, just before the end of 2016 the Austin City Council voted to spend city money on legal services for immigrants. The measure presented by Council Member Greg Casar would use money to defend documented and undocumented immigrants.

Mayor Steve Adler, speaking from the dias, said the driving motivation was to reinforce and protect rights already under the law. “Knowing what their rights are under the law is something that benefits us, benefits us all as a community.”

To give you some perspective on local immigration; Casar’s office says one out of every five people in Austin is an immigrant. In District 4, one out of every three people is an immigrant.