Air Forces grants honorable discharge to ‘undesirable’ gay 91-year-old vet

Associated Press Published: Updated:
american-flag-istock

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A 91-year-old veteran who was dismissed from the U.S. Air Force as “undesirable” in 1948 because he is gay has had that discharge status changed to “honorable.”

The move by the Air Force comes in response to a lawsuit filed in November by H. Edward Spires of Norwalk, Connecticut, who served in the late 1940s.

PREVIOUS: 91-year-old gay veteran sues Air Force over ‘undesirable discharge’

Spires’ Yale University-based attorneys say

The Air Force Review Boards Agency informed Spires on Friday that the honorable discharge has been approved.

Spires’ attorneys have said he is in poor health and would like a military funeral, which the upgrade makes possible.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s