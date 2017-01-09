4 Top Tips for Trying on Cosmetics

When trying on makeup, it’s always best to know how to test it out and keep things clean. Who better than Billy Mercer of Lip Service XO to tell us what to look out for. For cream foundations, it’s best to scoop a little out with a spatula and apply it to the back of your hand. Then apply it to your lower jaw and down the neck to find the perfect color. A similar process is used for cream eye shadow. Because bacteria grows in moist conditions, it’s important to keep things clean to keep from cross-contaminating and exposing yourself to possible toxins. To sanitize lipstick, dip the tube into a small cup of rubbing alcohol and let it drip upside down before wiping off with a tissue. Don’t turn it back right-side up or it can get down inside the container and crack it. Use a similar technique for pencil eyeliner, but sharpen the liner after dipping instead of wiping with tissue. Lip Service XO is on Exposition Boulevard.See more of their work and services at lipservicexo.com or call 512-636-4606 for an appointment.

