State of Texas: In-Depth – The Bathroom Bill

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It could be the most controversial bill of the Texas legislative session. This week, KXAN’s State of Texas takes a closer look at the Texas Privacy Act – better known as the Bathroom Bill. Panelists Lauren McGaughy from the Dallas Morning News and Houston Chronicle writer Mike Ward share perspective on the bill’s chances and how it could affect other legislation before lawmakers.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.