State of Texas: In-Depth – The Bathroom Bill

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
"State of Texas: In-Depth"
"State of Texas: In-Depth"

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It could be the most controversial bill of the Texas legislative session. This week, KXAN’s State of Texas takes a closer look at the Texas Privacy Act – better known as the Bathroom Bill. Panelists Lauren McGaughy from the Dallas Morning News and Houston Chronicle writer Mike Ward share perspective on the bill’s chances and how it could affect other legislation before lawmakers.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s