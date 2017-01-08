Reduced Capital Metro fares go into effect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro is reducing fares for MetroRapid and MetroFlyer routes beginning Sunday, eliminating the Premium fare category, the agency said.

All MetroBus, MetroRapid and MetroFlyer services will cost $1.25 for a Single Ride, $2.50 for a Day Pass, $11.25 for a 7-Day Pass and $41.25 for a 31-Day Pass. Prices for MetroExpress and MetroRail services will not be affected.

Capital Metro chose to implement its new two-tiered fare structure to simplify its transit system, the agency said, making it easier to transfer between routes.

The fare reduction came about as a recommendation from Connections 2025, a 5-year planning study designed to improve the frequency, reliability and connectivity of the Capital Metro bus system.

For more information about the fare reduction, visit capmetro.org/farechange. Additional details about Connections 2025, including an online interactive map and video, can be found at connections2025.org.

