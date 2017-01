Related Coverage Lake Travis wins sixth state title, first in class 6A

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A parade Saturday afternoon is honoring the Lake Travis High School football team after winning their sixth state title in the last 10 years.

The “Parade of Champions” hosted by Lake Travis ISD and the city of Bee Cave will be held at the Hill Country Galleria.

The parade will also celebrate the student programs in the district such as achievements in academic and fine arts in the last year.

