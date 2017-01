AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in downtown Austin Sunday afternoon.

Austin police and medics responded to the scene at 6th Street and Lavaca Street around 1:17 p.m.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the man was sent to UMC Brackenridge in critical condition.

Austin police are telling nearby businesses via Twitter there is no reason to worry, or be concerned about safety.

We have a crew on scene and will update the story as more information is released.