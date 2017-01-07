U-turn bridge at I-35 and 51st Street to temporarily close Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers who routinely go through the intersection at Interstate 35 and 51st Street in central Austin will see a major change this upcoming weekend.

Starting at 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, the southbound to northbound turnaround bridge will be closed as part of the Mobility 35 improvement project. The construction on the intersection started back in the fall. Once completed, the intersection will have a roundabout, a bypass lane and a better u-turn for drivers.

During the closure, drivers heading southbound on the I-35 frontage road will have to go through the light in order to head north on I-35. The turnaround bridge construction is expected to be complete and re-opened to traffic in April 2017.

The $16.5 million improvement project will improve mobility, safety and connectivity for all modes of transportation along and across I-35. The Texas Department of Transportation originally said the project would be completed by the end of 2018, but that deadline has moved to early 2019.