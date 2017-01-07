U-turn bridge at I-35 and 51st Street to temporarily close Sunday

By Published: Updated:
Turnaround bridge at I-35 and 51st Street in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Amanda Dugan)
Turnaround bridge at I-35 and 51st Street in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Amanda Dugan)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers who routinely go through the intersection at Interstate 35 and 51st Street in central Austin will see a major change this upcoming weekend.

Starting at 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, the southbound to northbound turnaround bridge will be closed as part of the Mobility 35 improvement project. The construction on the intersection started back in the fall. Once completed, the intersection will have a roundabout, a bypass lane and a better u-turn for drivers.

During the closure, drivers heading southbound on the I-35 frontage road will have to go through the light in order to head north on I-35. The turnaround bridge construction is expected to be complete and re-opened to traffic in April 2017.

The $16.5 million improvement project will improve mobility, safety and connectivity for all modes of transportation along and across I-35. The Texas Department of Transportation originally said the project would be completed by the end of 2018, but that deadline has moved to early 2019.

 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s