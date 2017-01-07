State Rep. Dawnna Dukes will not step down, DA confirms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State Representative Dawnna Dukes has informed Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore that she will not resign from her seat, despite announcing in September she would resign for medical reasons. Moore confirms to KXAN that Dukes’ lawyers called the DA’s office late Friday.

Rep. Dukes represents House District 46, which includes parts of Austin, Pflugerville, Manor and other parts of eastern Travis County.

Moore is scheduled to meet with Texas Rangers on Tuesday to get briefed on their investigation into Rep. Dukes for allegedly using public resources for private purposes.

Dukes’ lawyers told Moore’s office that they want to schedule a meeting with the newly-sworn in DA, but Moore says she has no time frame for when that meeting might take place. Moore says she was originally told Dukes would resign in hopes that it could increase her chances for a plea bargain if the case against her moves forward.

In 2013, Dukes was rear-ended by a semi truck driving on Interstate 35. She was absent from most of the 2015 legislative session, saying health issues from the crash caused her to miss days at work.

Soon after, the Texas Rangers began investigating her, after her taxpayer-funded staff reported they ran private errands for her and worked on a local charity, unrelated to her office.

In September, Dukes announced she would step down in January 2017, saying in a statement, “This has been a very difficult decision to make. However, in light of my ongoing health issues and concerns, I find that I can no longer provide the active, effective leadership that is needed to continue my sworn duties. I must take the time to focus all of my energy to heal and continue to provide for my young daughter and extended family.”