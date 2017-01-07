PHOTOS: Freezing temperatures sweep across Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Temperatures this morning dropped to the teens and a few low 20s across Central Texas, making it the coldest morning since February, 2011. A hard freeze occurred, stopping flowing water in its tracks in area fountains and pools.

Check out some of the sights.

Frozen water features on this frigid Saturday morning View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Freezing fountain in Northwest Austin on Jan. 7, 2017 (KXAN Viewer / Skip Crorey) 18 degrees in downtown Kyle creates an icy fountain at City Square Park. (Report It: Kerry Urbanowicz) Frozen fountain in Georgetown on Jan. 7, 2017 (KXAN Viewer / Paul Denton) Frozen water fountain in Lago Vista on Jan. 7, 2017 (KXAN Viewer / Clay Adam) Frozen pool in Jonestown on Jan. 7, 2017 (KXAN Viewer / Mike Currier) Frozen hot tub in Georgetown on Jan. 7, 2017. (KXAN viewer / Kristen Posey) Blue Heeler Keiko near a frozen pond in Kyle on Jan. 7, 2017 (KXAN Viewer / Sharon Cozad) Frostweed seeping it's sap in beautiful patterns along Bloody Hollow Creek this morning near Lake Travis on Jan. 7, 2017 (KXAN Viewer) Tuscan Village frozen fountain becomes tourist destination with many passerbys stopping to have their picture taken with the frozen fountain on Jan. 7, 2017. (KXAN Viewer) Frozen bird bath on Jan. 7, 2017 (KXAN Viewer / Mark Schwend) Frozen fixture sent in by viewer Michael Thomas on Jan. 7, 2017 (KXAN viewer photo) A frozen backyard pond on Jan. 7, 2017 (KXAN Viewer / Joe Toth)