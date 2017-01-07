PHOTOS: Freezing temperatures sweep across Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Temperatures this morning dropped to the teens and a few low 20s across Central Texas, making it the coldest morning since February, 2011. A hard freeze occurred, stopping flowing water in its tracks in area fountains and pools.
Check out some of the sights.
Frozen water features on this frigid Saturday morning
