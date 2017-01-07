Fire destroys mosque under construction near Lake Travis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Fire Marshal’s is investigating a fire that destroyed a mosque near Lake Travis.

The Austin Fire Department and Lake Travis Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3 a.m. at the 4700 block of Doss Road in Hudson Bend. Once they arrived to the scene, fire crew discovered a three-story building fully engulfed in flames.

Crews extinguished the exterior of the building to keep the fire from spreading. The building was still under construction for the Islamic Center of Lake Travis.

Authorities say no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.