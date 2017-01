LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — More than 3,000 members are experiencing a power outage in Leander, according to Pedernales Electric Cooperative.

At around 10 a.m. crews were notified of the outage. As of 11:35 a.m power was restored to a majority of Pedernales Electric members.

Electricity crews are out working to fully restore all power by 12:30 p.m.

If you are a member of Pedernales Electric Cooperative and need to report an outage, you are asked to call 888-883-3379.