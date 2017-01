DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle near Del Valle Saturday morning.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, a Hispanic man in his 20s was found inside the vehicle, near SH 71 and Doctor Scott Drive.

The sheriff’s office tells KXAN there are no obvious signs of foul play. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office is investigating the cause of death.