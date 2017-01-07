Austin family returns home after Ft. Lauderdale shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) – After a deadly shooting in a Florida airport Friday morning, a second scare caused more evacuations more than an hour later, over fears of another shooter. Among those evacuees was an Austin-area family.

The Davis family and a family friend were on their way home from a relaxing vacation in the Bahamas. With four hours to go before their plane took off, they arrived at the Fort Lauderdale airport, anxious to return back to central Texas.

“We were laughing with the agents as we went through. They were doing their best like they do and watching things and being very careful,” said Mack Davis.

The family saw police cars and read about the shooting that happened an hour before in Terminal 2, but they were in Terminal 1 and were told everything was fine.

“We were just happy, holding our drinks, others waiting for the other ones,” said Aubre Davis. “And then, all of a sudden, it takes a moment for it to register like, ‘oh my God, you have to start running, now!'”

TSA agents and a swarm of passengers ran through the terminal, some screaming ‘shooter.’

“You know, the security guards, they were going in every direction. There were probably 40 of them and they were going this way and that way, and they were saying, ‘Run, run!’” said Aubre’s mother, Maxine Davis.

“It reminded me of a football team coming out of a stadium and running towards us. It was just this blue mass running towards us,” said Mack. “I had no idea where my wife was, I had no idea where the kids were, they were separated as well.”

Aubre found herself in the men’s bathroom. Her daughter and her friend were locked in a store room at Starbucks when agents outside began yelling.

“They said, ‘If you’re in here, get out, evacuate now, start running!’ And I looked out and I see them run by so I just tore out running after them,” said Aubre.

The three found safety on the tarmac, but Aubre’s mother, father and son were still missing. By that time, hundreds of people had gathered outside.

“I was just running from gate to gate, then I saw him. I screamed and he caught my voice and he turned, and we just ran at each other. It was probably the biggest hug I have ever had from that boy,” said Aubre, as she remembered the moment she was reunited with her son.

Minutes later, Aubre’s mother and father were found on the other end of the tarmac, panicked, but safe. Maxine had been helped out of the terminal and walked to safety by a man who worked at the airport. Mack quickly made his way to the tarmac where he rode on a luggage carrier with strangers off of the airport property.

“It was nice for us to all get together and be there as a family, knowing everyone is safe,” said Aubre’s mother Maxine Davis.

Standing in a line with hundreds of other passengers, the family was frisked by law enforcement, then directed to a safe area.

“They had us climb under the railroad cars, and they promised that we were safe. At that moment you could see everybody letting go, and they started balling their eyes out,” said Aubre.

The family spent hours on the airport’s property before they were finally released and caught a flight home Saturday morning, ending a vacation they will likely never forget.

“The one thing everyone was sitting around saying, was that we just kept picturing TSA, that blue just running after us,” said Aubre. “It was the most scared I have ever been in my life.”