Austin Animal Center moves dozens of dogs after heat goes out

The Austin Animal Center moved 26 dogs between locations on Jan. 7, 2017, after the heat went out at the Town Lake location. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
The Austin Animal Center moved 26 dogs between locations on Jan. 7, 2017, after the heat went out at the Town Lake location. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of dogs were moved between locations of the Austin Animal Center after the heat went out early Saturday morning, as temperatures dropped into the teens in town.

A total of 26 dogs were moved from the Town Lake location to the animal center’s location on Levander Loop. The center also took in 20 dogs today unrelated to the move, meaning the Levander Loop location has a dog surplus, despite 20 adoptions already Saturday.

“We’ve still got a big dog problem, and we’ve got to get these dogs moved, so we’re hoping that people will come in, give a chance to a dog for a new home and come in a meet these great dogs that we’ve got for adoption,” Kasey Spain with the Austin Animal Center said.

The Austin Animal Center shares its Town Lake location with Austin Pets Alive! Spain said APA! was not affected by the heat loss. The heat has since been repaired, but the dogs will be kept at the Levander Loop location until the cold snap passes.

