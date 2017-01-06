Yahoo deletes tweet that included racial slur

Associated Press Published:
Yahoo
FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 photo shows a sign outside Yahoo's headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif. Yahoo is trying to phase out passwords with an update to its mobile application for its email service. The renovated app released Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015 for iPhones and Android devices will include an option called "Account Key" that allows people to sign into their email accounts by pressing on a notification sent to their smartphones instead of typing in a password.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CA (AP) —  Yahoo Finance says it accidentally tweeted out a racial epithet when promoting a story about the cost of President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to increase the size of the U.S. Navy.

The headline for the story on Yahoo Finance is, “Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here’s How Much It’ll Cost.” But when it was tweeted Thursday, the word “bigger” had an `n’ as its first letter instead of a `b.’

The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology , chalking up the mishap to a spelling error. A company spokeswoman referred to the statement when asked for further comment.

Yahoo’s mistake quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s