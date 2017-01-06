Woman finds stranger sleeping in her bed in South Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman came home on Jan. 4 to find a man sleeping in her bed.

The man was arrested and has been identified as Robert Cummins, 35. According to the affidavit, Cummins was discovered in the bed around 11:25 p.m. along with Popeye’s chicken, an adult magazine, cigarettes, a glass pipe and what police believe to be marijuana.

Cummins told police he was looking for a warm place to sleep and had been there for two days. The woman says she has never seen him before, but left her south Austin apartment unlocked around 7 p.m. after she lost her key earlier that day.

The only item taken from the apartment was an $80 personal item.

Cummins is being held on a $10,000 bond for burglary of a residence.