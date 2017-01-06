VIDEO: Fredericksburg Boy Scout leader eats ghost peppers for fundraiser

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — A Scoutmaster for a Fredericksburg Boy Scout troop took on a fiery challenge to raise money for the troop.

In the YouTube video you can see Johnny scarfing down 23 ghost peppers to benefit Troop 137. The troop works to offer scholarships for Boy Scouts’ uniforms, gear, trips and adventures.

Johnny took on the challenge hoping the video would help raise awareness for the troop in need of money.

The Boy Scouts of America aims to guide young men into adulthood through a variety of practical life lessons.

