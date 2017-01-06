VIDEO: Flurries falling outside the KXAN studio

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a wintry mix sweeping across the radar has some flurries falling in Austin!

However, the air is so dry Austinites won’t be waking up to wintry wonderland. Drivers should be wary of ice freezing on windshields as they head out for their morning commutes.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued the National Weather Services. They say Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Lee, Travis, and Williamson Counties should expect light freezing drizzles or rain Friday morning.

At this time TxDOT says they will not be treating roads for ice, but they will continue to monitor the weather situation.

Send us your weather pics to reportit@kxan.com.