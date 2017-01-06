VIDEO: Flurries falling outside the KXAN studio

By Published: Updated:
Flurries outside the KXAN studio
Flurries outside the KXAN studio

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a wintry mix sweeping across the radar has some flurries falling in Austin!

However, the air is so dry Austinites won’t be waking up to wintry wonderland. Drivers should be wary of ice freezing on windshields as they head out for their morning commutes.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued the National Weather Services. They say Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Lee, Travis, and Williamson Counties should expect light freezing drizzles or rain Friday morning.

At this time TxDOT says they will not be treating roads for ice, but they will continue to monitor the weather situation.

Send us your weather pics to reportit@kxan.com.

Ice sticking to metal poles in New Braunfels (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Katie Campbell)
Ice sticking to metal poles in New Braunfels (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Katie Campbell)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s