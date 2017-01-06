US believes missing Houston journalist is alive, boosts parents’ hopes

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Deborah Tice, mother of Austin Tice who is missing in Syria, speaks during a press conference, at the Press Club, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 19, 2015. Journalist Austin Tice, of Houston, Texas, disappeared in August 2012 while covering Syria's civil war. It's not clear what entity is holding him, but it is not believed to be the Islamic State group or the Syrian government, his family has said. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Deborah Tice, mother of Austin Tice who is missing in Syria, speaks during a press conference, at the Press Club, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 19, 2015. Journalist Austin Tice, of Houston, Texas, disappeared in August 2012 while covering Syria's civil war. It's not clear what entity is holding him, but it is not believed to be the Islamic State group or the Syrian government, his family has said. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

HOUSTON (AP) — The parents of a Houston journalist taken hostage in Syria in 2012 say their hope their son will come home safely has never wavered.

That faith recently got a boost from U.S. officials, who told the family that they have high confidence Austin Tice is alive.

Tice’s parents got the update about their son late last year from James O’Brien, President Obama’s Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

Marc Tice, Austin Tice’s father, told The Associated Press during an interview Thursday the latest update shows that efforts to secure his son’s release need to continue.

The State Department has said the U.S. continues working to gather information about Tice, who disappeared in August 2012 while covering the civil war in Syria. It’s not clear what entity is holding him.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s