Top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the first week of 2017, KXAN viewers paid close attention to stories ranging from an attack on drag performers leaving a Sixth Street bar to an alert sent out to parents after two twin boys found themselves on top of a falling dresser. The most viewed video of the week? A whopping 71.4 pound catfish caught in Lake LBJ. What’s the biggest fish you’ve ever caught? Let us know in the comments. These are the top five videos on KXAN.com this week:

5. Dresser falls on children playing 

4. Drag performers attacked after leaving bar on Sixth Street

3. Hate crime charges filed in attack on mentally disabled man 

2. Two arrested for robbing 9-year-old kids’ lemonade stand

1. Record-breaking catfish caught on Lake LBJ

