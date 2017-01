HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Smash and grab robberies are commonplace, but rarely did you see suspects back an entire truck into a business to steal items.

Surveillance video from Marksman Indoor Range in Houston shows a pick-up truck plowing through one of the walls around 4 a.m. Thursday. Once the hole in the wall was made, police say the suspects made off with dozens of guns, pistols and high-powered rifles.

Police have not arrested anyone in this burglary