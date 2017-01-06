Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting leaves ‘multiple dead’

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/KXAN) — The Sheriff’s Office says “multiple people are dead” after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale international airport.

The exact number of people killed has not been confirmed, but officials say nine people have been shot. One suspect is in custody and police are looking to see if there are any other people connected to the shooting.

The Ft. Lauderdale Mayor says one lone shooter is responsible for the attack. According to an NBC report, a witness told police the suspect is a man in his late 20s and was wearing a Star Wars shirt at the time of the shooting.

Passengers were removed from the Delta Airlines flight and waited on the tarmac before being funneled into the airport. So far, police have not said if the shots were fired inside the plane or on the tarmac. An ambulance is on the scene and the police presence is growing.

The names of the deceased and wounded have not been released.

This is the second busiest airport in Florida. Airport officials say all services are temporarily suspended from the airport at this time.

There is one flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Austin currently in the air, and two other flights scheduled to land later on Friday. There is also one flight out of Austin heading to Ft. Lauderdale that has been delayed. Check flight statuses here.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and `’everyone is running.”