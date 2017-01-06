Round Rock police searching for Walmart hit, run suspect

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was walking in a Round Rock Walmart parking lot when she was hit by driver who quickly fled the scene. Police are now asking for help from the community to find the hit and run suspect.

Around 8 p.m. on Dec. 17, the woman was hit at the Walmart on 2701 S Interstate 35. Surveillance video from the store captured the suspect speeding off after hitting the pedestrian.

A witness told police the car has temporary dealership license plate tags. Anyone with information is asked to call 512-218-6654 or by submitting an anonymous tip to 847411.

