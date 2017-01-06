Preparing your home and lawn for a deep freeze

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s so cold—the coldest temperatures in nearly three years—that plants are dying and home heating systems are running all day and all night. With the forecast predicting several days of frigid temperatures, local experts are giving tips on how to keep your lawn and home protected.

“This is not rare for Austin, if you’ve been here long enough you can experience some very deep freezes in the past,” John Dromgoole, owner of the Natural Gardner says.

There are temperatures Central Texans just can’t get comfortable with and neither can plants, so experts suggest being prepared before the cold ever hits.

“Prepping also means watering the plant well, water is the anti-freeze of a plant. A plant that has drying cells collapse easier but when they’re nice and turgid they’re not as likely to get as much damage,” Dromgoole said. When it is still warm outside, Dromgole suggests getting covers ready for your plants. He says protecting pipes and letting them drip can also help keep things running smooth at home.

If any of you are worried about your lawn investment this season, Dromgoole advises, not to worry. “Lawns may be set back a little bit and there will be some winter-kill on them, but as spring comes around, you mow a little bit lower, and you’ll get the winter-kill off and the grass will come back very vigorously.”

Moving inside, when was the last time you changed your air filter? Experts say you should be doing that once a month. If you don’t have a programmable thermostat, they suggest investing in one, because it could save you money in the long run.

“Programmable thermostats are very important. A lot of people leave their homes for the day and will turn the system off, so it’s not running when they’re gone, but when they get home it’s super cold in the house and then that system has to run that much longer to bring the temperature back up to what they want it to wear their comfortable,” Joseph Strazza, president of Precision Heating and Air says. “That puts a lot more strain on the system because it’s going from off, and been off for several hours, and then two wide open and working really hard to bring the temperature back up.”

Strazza says going from extremes can cause your heating system to work too hard. Right now, his company is getting nearly 100 service calls a day, twice as many calls compared to when Austin is sitting at a perfect 75 degrees.

“A lot of it… is like a preventative maintenance, air conditioning and heating system needs the same kind of maintenance,” Strazza said.