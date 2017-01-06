Pflugerville police chief of more than a decade retires

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department has a new leader for the first time in more than a decade.

Friday was Chief Charles Hooker’s last day on the job. He joined the department in 1983 as a patrol officer.

Hooker rose through the ranks before becoming chief in 2004. Former Austin Police Assistant Chief Jessica Robledo will be taking his place for now as interim chief.

She was pinned at a ceremony this afternoon by former Austin police chief and now Houston Chief Art Acevedo.

Chief Robledo is already planning changes. “I started a mentorship program in Austin and I want to bring it here to Pflugerville and educate our officers because the youth in this community are our future.”

Hooker said, “We know we have the support and appreciation of the community and the community knows that they have the trust and support of the police department and it’s been a great partnership.”

The chief says he looks forward to fishing, golfing and spending more time with his grandchildren.