‘Only by the grace of God that we’re alive:’ Man recounts airport shooting

WCMH Published:
People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside the terminal, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WCMH) — A Columbus man in Fort Lauderdale with his wife and mother-in-law says he stood just feet from the shooter at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport Friday afternoon when shots rang out.

“I heard a couple more pops and people on either side of where I was standing fell to the ground, they had been shot,” John Schlicher told NBC’s Lester Holt. “As I turned, I looked and saw the shooter standing in the middle of the kind of a hallway that runs adjacent to all of the baggage claims. And he was holding a gun firing.”

Schlicher said he was just 15 feet from the shooter when the shooting started.

“It was a horrific scene. The people that were killed were right next to where we were. One gentleman who was shot, they were almost, I think all of them were shot in the head. The one that was right next to me and my wife took my mother-in-law’s sweater and put direct pressure on his wound. He had been shot in the face. He told her that he was on Coumadin, so he was bleeding a great deal. There was blood everywhere,” Schlicher said. “He came over and was in our area, like within feet of where we were and still shooting people. When I looked, I was laying on the ground and I looked to the side and I just saw people bleeding out all around me.”

“It truly is only by the grace of god that we’re alive,” said Schlicher.

The shooting started just before 1pm in Terminal 2 of the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. According to authorities, five people were killed and eight others injured.

