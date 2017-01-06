Look up your school’s 2016 TEA Accountability Rating

About the TEA’s accountability system

Schools earn either a Met Standard, Met Alternative Standard or Improvement Required rating based on their performance in four key indices:

Index 1: Student Achievement provides a snapshot of performance across subjects.

Index 2: Student Progress measures year-to-year student progress.

Index 3: Closing Performance Gaps emphasizes the academic achievement of economically disadvantaged students and the two lowest-performing racial/ethnic student groups.

Index 4: Postsecondary Readiness emphasizes the importance of earning a high school diploma that provides students with the foundation necessary for success in college, job training programs, the workforce, or the military

The indices combine STAAR test results and graduation rates among other indicators.

The Met Alternative Standard rating applies to charter schools and alternative education campuses.

If a school hasn’t “Met Standard” for three years; state law says they must create a turnaround plan.

If they don’t make progress in five years, the school could be shut down.