Longtime Texas Rep. Sam Johnson, 86, to retire at term’s end

FILE - In this June 4, 2004 file photo, Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Texas, salutes to delegates after he was honored at the GOP state convention in San Antonio. Johnson has announced he will retire at the end of the term. The 86-year-old Johnson was a fighter pilot in Vietnam and Korea before his election to Congress in 1990. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Texas Rep. Sam Johnson has announced he will retire at the end of his term.

Johnson, 86, was a fighter pilot in Vietnam and Korea before his election to Congress in 1990. He spent seven years as a prisoner of war in the notorious Hanoi Hilton.

On Capitol Hill, the Republican has been a stalwart conservative as a fierce defender of gun rights, an opponent of tax increases, and a hawk on military matters. He attracted attention recently when he introduced legislation to curb Social security benefits.

Johnson has slowed in recent years and told supporters that “the Lord has made clear that the season of my life in Congress is coming to an end.”

Speaker Paul Ryan called Johnson “the greatest living man I know.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., is kissed on the hand by Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Texas, right, as they arrive for a ceremony to present the Congressional Gold Medal to the American Fighter Aces for their service to warfare aviation, Wednesday, May 20, 2015, on Capitol Hill in Washington. From left are, House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid of Nev. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
