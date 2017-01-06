Lockhart High parent accused of threatening students with a knife

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A Lockhart High School parent was arrested Thursday after police say she threatened students at the school.

Lockhart police say around 4:30 p.m., they received reports of a woman on campus threatening two students with a knife. A letter sent home to parents indicate a crowd of students were in the parking lot when the altercation happened.

When officers arrived, they arrested 43-year-old Chandra Murray. Police say the incident started as an altercation involving Murray’s son, but it’s not clear if Murray was protecting her son from other students.

The school is praising the quick action of the person who called 911. “That quick-thinking and swift action turned a dangerous and frightening situation into one that ended safely for everyone,” said the school in a letter sent home to parents.