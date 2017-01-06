Delta cancels 350 flights ahead of winter storm

By Published:
Snow in Baltimore on Jan. 6, 2017. (NBC News)
Snow in Baltimore on Jan. 6, 2017. (NBC News)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you have a flight scheduled Friday, airlines are urging you to keep a close eye on changes to your flight due to the winter storm barreling down on the Southeast.

Delta Airlines has canceled 350 flights ahead of the storm hitting Atlanta, home of Delta’s global headquarters and the world’s busiest airport. Delta said it had canceled the flights “pre-emptively” ahead of the storm.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport spokesman Reese McCranie said the airport will never close, and will remain open through the wintry weather. McCranie said crews will keep all runways, taxiways and roads open.

Sleet began falling across central and northern Mississippi after dawn Friday. Some Mississippi suburbs of Memphis, Tennessee, reported 2 to 3 inches of snow by mid-morning.

A check of departures from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport shows most flights leaving on time as of 11 a.m. Friday; however, one departure to Atlanta scheduled for 12:20 p.m. was pushed back to 12:49 p.m.

With additional reporting by the Associated Press

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s