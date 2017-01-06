Delta cancels 350 flights ahead of winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you have a flight scheduled Friday, airlines are urging you to keep a close eye on changes to your flight due to the winter storm barreling down on the Southeast.

Delta Airlines has canceled 350 flights ahead of the storm hitting Atlanta, home of Delta’s global headquarters and the world’s busiest airport. Delta said it had canceled the flights “pre-emptively” ahead of the storm.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport spokesman Reese McCranie said the airport will never close, and will remain open through the wintry weather. McCranie said crews will keep all runways, taxiways and roads open.

Sleet began falling across central and northern Mississippi after dawn Friday. Some Mississippi suburbs of Memphis, Tennessee, reported 2 to 3 inches of snow by mid-morning.

A check of departures from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport shows most flights leaving on time as of 11 a.m. Friday; however, one departure to Atlanta scheduled for 12:20 p.m. was pushed back to 12:49 p.m.

With additional reporting by the Associated Press