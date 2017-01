BASTROP (KXAN) — Drivers in Bastrop are being diverted around ice on several bridges.

Ice has been reported on State Highway 71 at State Highway 21, and State Highway 71 at Farm to Market 20. Bastrop County emergency crews say the bridges are closed and traffic is being detoured around.

There have also been multiple crashes on the highways near the bridges. EMS is reporting crashes on SH 71 at SH 21, on SH 71 at FM 20 and on SH 71 at SH 304.

We are tracking road conditions on KXAN TV.