Austin paramedic fired following drunk driving arrest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A paramedic with Austin-Travis County EMS has been indefinitely suspended after getting arrested for drunk driving. Then, while on mandatory leave, a memo shows Gregg Block did not tell his supervisors about a subsequent trip to see family in California.

The memo shows Block, who is 44, was pulled over by Cedar Park police in July for speeding. Tests showed his blood alcohol level was .16. That’s twice the legal limit.

Block has been with Austin EMS since 2001 according to city records. He may appeal his suspension. Court records show he has a hearing set Jan. 19 for a misdemeanor charge of DWI.

Two more Austin Fire Department staff face unpaid time off as a result of the chief’s ongoing enforcement of a zero tolerance policy for preventable collisions.

The latest suspensions bring to 24 the number of firefighters who have been docked pay for mostly minor collisions involving city vehicles.

Finally, Austin police are suspending one of their own for two days. A new memo shows last July 15, Officer Richard Spitler arrested a drunken man after the man called the officer a name. The arrest involved a struggle that involved several officers.

APD executives deem the 28 year-old Spitler broke department policy about keeping a courteous attitude toward the public.